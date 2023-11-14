Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.