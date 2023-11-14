EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

