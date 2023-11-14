Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

