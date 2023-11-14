ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

