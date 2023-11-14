Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.