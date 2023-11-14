Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDAP

Edap Tms Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.