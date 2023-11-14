Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GTBIF opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -128.63 and a beta of 1.51. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.