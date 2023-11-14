Echelon Wealth Partners Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$57.00 to C$56.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.86.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 2.3 %
About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
