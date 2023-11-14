Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Ebix has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ebix by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ebix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

