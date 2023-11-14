Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

