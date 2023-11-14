DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 73.3% in October

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

