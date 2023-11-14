Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

NYSE:LPG opened at $37.32 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

