Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $53.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
