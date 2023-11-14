Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $53.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBOFree Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $47.22 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

