Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 126.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Docebo by 166.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.