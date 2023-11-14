Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Direct Digital Trading Up 23.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
