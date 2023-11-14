Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $86.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Trading Up 0.7 %

Diodes stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.