Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.70 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

