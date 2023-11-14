Diamond Equity Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MAIA Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for MAIA Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. MAIA Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.