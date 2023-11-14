DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Program

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

