Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.