Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,125.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.