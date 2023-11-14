Critical Contrast: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $639.30 million 1.27 $340.44 million $12.71 2.51 TETRA Technologies $553.21 million 1.13 $7.84 million $0.22 21.91

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.19%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.06%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 45.05% 31.19% 15.40% TETRA Technologies 4.47% 26.33% 7.27%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

