CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of CVU opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
