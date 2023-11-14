CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

