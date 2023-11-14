Cormark Lowers High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$17.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

TSE HLF opened at C$10.34 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,041.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $229,376. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

