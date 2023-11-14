Cormark Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 126.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.31. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

