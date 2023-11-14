Cormark Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$39.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.25.

Definity Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

