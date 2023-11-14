Cormark Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$29.75

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$19.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

