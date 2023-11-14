Cormark Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$29.75

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
