Comparing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 CURO Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 184.72%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 352.08%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Bakkt.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 3.62 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.09 CURO Group $503.85 million 0.06 -$185.48 million ($10.04) -0.08

This table compares Bakkt and CURO Group's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and CURO Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47% CURO Group -50.96% N/A -7.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

