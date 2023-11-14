CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,700. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

