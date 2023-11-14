Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.