Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 233,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $254.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

