Commerce Bank Sells 795 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 1.5 %

PPL opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

