Commerce Bank Sells 564 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.88 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.