Commerce Bank Sells 54 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

