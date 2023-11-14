Commerce Bank Sells 440 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.