Commerce Bank Sells 270 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,563,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

