Commerce Bank Sells 116 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $756,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.