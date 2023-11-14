Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

