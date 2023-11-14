Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

APTV opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

