Commerce Bank Purchases 627 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

