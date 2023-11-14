Commerce Bank Purchases 466 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Commerce Bank raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 496,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

