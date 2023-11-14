Commerce Bank Purchases 305 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

