Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

