Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 160.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $377.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

