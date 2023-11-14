Commerce Bank Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.