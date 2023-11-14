Commerce Bank Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

