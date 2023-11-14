Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 50,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

