Commerce Bank Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

