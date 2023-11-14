Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

