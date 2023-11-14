Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

